Xi Jinping wants better relations with North Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in which he advocates better cooperation.

The letter has been sent just before the Chinese Communist Party gathers for its party congress, and is a response to the North Korean congratulations before the congress, reports Reuters.

In the letter, Xi tells Kim that it is more important than ever that the two countries strengthen communication, cooperation and unity.

Xi says he wants to help the two countries together defend peace and stability in the region and in the rest of the world, according to the North Korean news agency KCNA.

In recent weeks, tensions have risen sharply on the Korean peninsula due to North Korea’s testing of missile launches. There have also been reports that North Korea plans to test nuclear weapons for the first time since 2017.