Venice Biennale jury resigns days before start of exhibition

HNN: The entire jury of the Venice Biennale has resigned just nine days before the inauguration of the prestigious art event, amid growing tensions over the return of Russia for the first time since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In a brief statement, the jury said it was acting in accordance with its previous decision not to consider countries “whose leaders are currently charged with crimes against humanity” for any prizes, meaning Russia and Israel.

The exhibition showcases art from around the world in dozens of national pavilions.

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, said allowing Russia to take part “is a decision not shared by the government”.

But she added that the Biennale was autonomous and its president “very capable”.

The Biennale has been at the centre of controversy for weeks. The dramatic announcement came the day after a delegation from Italy’s culture ministry visited Venice to gather information about the reopening of the Russian pavilion, which had already led the minister himself to declare a boycott of the Biennale.

Earlier in April, the EU announced that it was pulling a two million Euro grant over Russia’s return to the Biennale which it deemed “morally wrong” as Moscow “seeks to erase Ukrainian culture” as part of its invasion.

The Biennale has previously stressed that it is open to everyone and “rejects any form or exclusion or censorship”. It argued that it couldn’t bar Russia from taking part in any case, as the country owns its pavilion.