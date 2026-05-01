UAE announces travel ban on nationals to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq

HNN: DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry on Thursday announced a travel ban on Emirati nationals going to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq, citing regional developments including the Middle East war.

Iran has targeted the Gulf nation throughout the Middle East conflict sparked by a US-Israeli attack before a fragile ceasefire was announced, including missiles fired at civilian and energy infrastructure.

“In light of current regional developments, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announces a travel ban on UAE nationals travelling to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Lebanese Republic, and the Republic of Iraq,” state news agency WAM reported.

It said the ministry called on “all UAE nationals currently in these countries to expedite their immediate return” to the UAE.

Heemaal News Network.